National Signing Day: Four Area preps pick Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers football team believe four area players can help them continue their winning ways. On National Signing Day, Wisconsin announced the signings of De Pere senior defensive lineman Aaron Vopal, Preble senior athlete Coy Wanner (preferred walk-on) and two 4-time State Champions from Kimberly (Quarterback Danny Vanden Boom and Offensive guard Logan Bruss).

Vanden Boom and Bruss have never lost at Camp Randall during their four years playing for Kimberly High School. For Vanden Boom it was a no-brainer with the history of his dad playing defensive back for Wisconsin in the 1980s.

“Wisconsin has always been my dream school,” Vanden Boom said Wednesday morning. “I appreciate the opportunity all the coaches have given me and I’m really looking forward to getting on campus and getting to work. There were some other schools that were coming at me pretty hard and I gave them a long hard look. Once Wisconsin called it wasn’t a done deal but after a lot of thought and contemplating with my family I decided Wisconsin was the place to go.”

Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst wants to keep Vanden Boom at quarterback.

“With Danny (Vanden Boom) the more that you kind of kept watching him, he’s one of the few there’s a three-sport athlete that they’re football team won state and then their basketball team is ranked second. I think they just got beat last night by number one ranked. A baseball player. He’s a really good athlete and I think when you watch his tape and his wiliness to come join us,” Chryst said Wednesday. “I think he’s got some really good skills as a quarterback and yet when he goes from three sports to one. I think it will be interesting to see how he grows with that but I think he’s absolutely a quarterback.”

Vanden Boom’s teammate Logan Bruss committed to Wisconsin February of 2016 so he knows all about the badgers ability to craft offensive linemen into future pros.

“It’s exciting to join that tradition and you kind of feel some comfort knowing that the coaches will you turn you into a really good player if you already put in the work,” Bruss said. “The minute I went to my first game there and just watch the tradition they have there and how excited the crowd was I knew that’s where I wanted to play.”

On the opposite side of the ball Wisconsin adds 6’7, 290 pound De Pere senior defensive lineman Aaron Vopal.

“We do project him at defense. You do feel good that he is big, athletic,” Chryst said. “He’s gotten bigger, we were out on the lot this summer. He’s a guy that committed early, came to spring practices and yet this winter when we went back up to his house and saw him he looked like he put on some weight and it looked like good weight. And yet I think absolutely. He’s one that you’re going to start on defense and then kind of see where it goes.”

Vopal made his verbal commitment to Wisconsin more than a year ago.

“Growing up in state this was my number one school from the very beginning,” Vopal said. “When I got an opportunity to come play football for the University of Wisconsin it was obviously a no-brainer.”

Green Bay Preble QB/LB Coy Wanner will walk-on at Wisconsin. He’s listed as an athlete. Preble and Wanner did not hold a National Signing Day event.