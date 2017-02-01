National signing day, who’s going where for Northeast Wisconsin (LIST)

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — For many when National Signing Day comes on Wednesday, February 1 they have already decided where they want to compete at the collegiate level. Here’s a list of where the Northeast Wisconsin high school athletes will be playing in college.

Football

Matt Lorbeck (Bay Port HS) – Hybrid LB – Northern Illinois University

Mohammed Elazazy (Menasha HS) – OL – Western Michigan University

Logan Bruss (Kimberly HS) – OG – University of Wisconsin

Aaron Vopal (De Pere HS) – DE – University of Wisconsin

Danny Vanden Boom (Kimberly HS) – QB – University of Wisconsin

Coy Wanner (Green Bay Preble HS) – ATH – University of Wisconsin (Preferred Walk-On)

Kyle Hietpas (Little Chute HS) – DB – University of North Dakota

Logan McCormick (Kimberly HS) – DE – North Dakota State University

Jake Hansen (Bay Port HS) – OL – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Brandon Kolgen (Appleton North HS) – DL – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Donte Johnson (Fond du Lac HS) – DL – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Eric Schmitz (Winnebago Lutheran Academy) – DB – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Adam Stage (Kimberly HS) – K – St. Cloud State

Devon Krzanowski (Fond du Lac HS) – ILB – St. Cloud State

Michael Buetow (St. Mary’s Springs HS) – NG – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Jared Gossen (De Pere HS) – OL – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Trey Halfmann (Fond du Lac HS) – SF – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Luke Romnek (Menasha HS) – TE – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Jacob Hiltunen (Appleton North HS) – WR – Michigan Tech

Ryan Johnson (Ashwaubenon HS) – QB – Northern Michigan

Tyler Verstegen (Kimberly HS) – WR – St. Norbert College

Tanner Haase (Winnebago Lutheran HS) – LB – Hillsdale College (MI)

If we missed a signing from today email me us at mhietpas@wbay.com and we can add you to the list.