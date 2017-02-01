National signing day, who’s going where for Northeast Wisconsin (LIST)

Kimberly high school's OG Logan Bruss (left) and QB Danny Vanden Boom (right) sign their National Letter of Intent to Wisconsin.
Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — For many when National Signing Day comes on Wednesday, February 1 they have already decided where they want to compete at the collegiate level. Here’s a list of where the Northeast Wisconsin high school athletes will be playing in college.

Football

Matt Lorbeck (Bay Port HS) – Hybrid LB – Northern Illinois University

Mohammed Elazazy (Menasha HS) – OL – Western Michigan University

Logan Bruss (Kimberly HS) – OG – University of Wisconsin

Aaron Vopal (De Pere HS) – DE – University of Wisconsin

Danny Vanden Boom (Kimberly HS) – QB – University of Wisconsin

Coy Wanner (Green Bay Preble HS) – ATH – University of Wisconsin (Preferred Walk-On)

Kyle Hietpas (Little Chute HS) – DB – University of North Dakota

Logan McCormick (Kimberly HS) – DE – North Dakota State University

Jake Hansen (Bay Port HS) – OL – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Brandon Kolgen (Appleton North HS) – DL – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Donte Johnson (Fond du Lac HS) – DL – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Eric Schmitz (Winnebago Lutheran Academy) – DB – University of Minnesota-Duluth

Adam Stage (Kimberly HS) – K – St. Cloud State

Devon Krzanowski (Fond du Lac HS) – ILB – St. Cloud State

Michael Buetow (St. Mary’s Springs HS) – NG – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Jared Gossen (De Pere HS) – OL – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Trey Halfmann (Fond du Lac HS) – SF – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Luke Romnek (Menasha HS) – TE – University of Minnesota State at Mankato

Jacob Hiltunen (Appleton North HS) – WR – Michigan Tech

Ryan Johnson (Ashwaubenon HS) – QB – Northern Michigan

Tyler Verstegen (Kimberly HS) – WR – St. Norbert College

Tanner Haase (Winnebago Lutheran HS) – LB – Hillsdale College (MI)

If we missed a signing from today email me us at mhietpas@wbay.com and we can add you to the list.

