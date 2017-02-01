Oshkosh to begin rental property inspections by month’s end

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The city of Oshkosh says a new program designed to protect the safety and health of renters will begin by the end of the month.

The residential rental inspections program was approved by the Oshkosh common council last September after the city received a number of housing code complaints.

The program divides the city into five sections of rental units, and the city will focus on one section each year.

The program also requires rental property owners to register with the city and pay a fee for each unit they own to help cover the cost of the inspections.

A group of property owners has filed a lawsuit challenging the program, saying it violates state laws and federal constitutional rights.

The city says it’s confident the program is legal.