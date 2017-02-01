Signing Day: Area Athletes Speak

7 area football players signed Division 1 scholarship offers on National Signing Day.

Kimberly OL Logan Bruss (Wisconsin): “From the minute I went to my first game there and watched the tradition they have there and how excited the crowd was. That’s when I knew that’s where I wanted to play.”

Kimberly QB Danny Vanden Boom (Wisconsin): “The opportunity to take part in that, I think it’s a really special opportunity. I am really pumped to get on campus and get to work.”

Kimberly DE Logan McCormick (NDSU): “A lot went into my choice. Obviously they are a great program and have a lot of similarities to what I grew up with at Kimberly.”

De Pere DL Aaron Vopal (Wisconsin): “Growing up in state this was my number one school from the very beginning. When I got an opportunity to come play football for the University of Wisconsin it was obviously a no-brainer.”

Menasha OL Mohammed Elazazy (Western Michigan): “It is a blessing. I am very happy and excited to take my athletic and academic career to the next level at Western Michigan University.”

Bay Port DL/LB Matt Lorbeck (NIU): “It has been a childhood dream since I was in grade school. I’m just happy for it to become official now. I can’t think my parents come on my coaches, and these guys behind me enough.”

Little Chute WR/DB Kyle Hietpas will hold his signing ceremony to attend the University of North Dakota on Friday.