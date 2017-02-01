Signing Day: Area Athletes Speak

Dave Schroeder By Published:
vandenboom-bruss-signing-day

7 area football players signed Division 1 scholarship offers on National Signing Day.

Kimberly OL Logan Bruss (Wisconsin): “From the minute I went to my first game there and watched the tradition they have there and how excited the crowd was. That’s when I knew that’s where I wanted to play.”

Kimberly QB Danny Vanden Boom (Wisconsin): “The opportunity to take part in that, I think it’s a really special opportunity. I am really pumped to get on campus and get to work.”

Kimberly DE Logan McCormick (NDSU): “A lot went into my choice. Obviously they are a great program and have a lot of similarities to what I grew up with at Kimberly.”

De Pere DL Aaron Vopal (Wisconsin): “Growing up in state this was my number one school from the very beginning. When I got an opportunity to come play football for the University of Wisconsin it was obviously a no-brainer.”

Menasha OL Mohammed Elazazy (Western Michigan): “It is a blessing. I am very happy and excited to take my athletic and academic career to the next level at Western Michigan University.”

Bay Port DL/LB Matt Lorbeck (NIU): “It has been a childhood dream since I was in grade school. I’m just happy for it to become official now. I can’t think my parents come on my coaches, and these guys behind me enough.”

Little Chute WR/DB Kyle Hietpas will hold his signing ceremony to attend the University of North Dakota on Friday.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s