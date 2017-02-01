‘The Farmory’ reaches milestone with first sale

GREEN BAY, Wis (WBAY) – Following a year of testing, experimenting and sampling, a non-profit, year-round indoor aquaponics farm in Green Bay marked a new milestone. ‘The Farmory’ delivered their first batch of fresh produce to The Cannery Public Market.

The program director of the farm, Alex Smith, is excited about the prospects. “We’re about to sell to The Cannery. In the past year we’ve been delivering small samples to the area restaurants, to try to build up a customer base, and now we’re ready to try selling, and that’s a big step for us.”

The shared interest in farm-to-table food created a match made in heaven as the general manager of The Cannery Public Market Adrienne Winter explains. “That’s one of the challenges we face here is that getting those seasonal products throughout the winter months, so any time there is a vendor that has something available during that season we get really excited.”

Getting to the point of offering fresh produce to local restaurants did not happen overnight for The Farmory. It took a lot of tinkering and tweaking along the way.

Smith shares one of the lessons learned. “We’ve learned a lot of natural ways to keep our system healthy and to keep it running. One of those is, if you gets bugs indoors here, you can just release ladybugs. So that’s something for us, it took a problem arising for us to find that solution.”

Once they got their aquaponics system down pat, starting in December, The Farmory started growing their leafy greens in four different stages so that they always have product ready for the market.

The executive chef of The Cannery, Joseph Schmidt, is looking forward to the growth of the indoor farm. “As their ability to increase production builds and grows, so will the amount they are able to offer us”.

The plan for expansion includes more varieties of plants, shiitake mushrooms and even yellow perch.

As a non-profit, The Farmory depends on volunteers for that growth. The person in charge of those volunteers, Brianna Henderson sees firsthand the impact it has on the community. “People are definitely more interested in knowing where their food comes from, and if they have the ability to grow it themselves they definitely know where it’s coming from”.