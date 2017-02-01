Trucks collide, injuring 2 men and spilling truckload of liquid manure

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two men were injured, one seriously, in a collision involving a two trucks — a construction vehicle and a truck carrying liquid manure.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 8 a.m. Wednesday the semi-tractor trailer carrying liquid manure tried to pass a loader as they were going south on County Highway T in Kossuth.

But the loader was turning left on to Polifka Road, and the passing semi crashed into it.

The loader went into a ditch. The semi flipped on to the driver’s side, blocking both lanes of the county highway and spilling its load of liquid manure on to the road.

The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Robert Marksman of Reedsville, had to be freed from the cab using mechanical jaws, then was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the construction vehicle, 60-year-old Robert Kohlbeck from Cato, complained of injuries but didn’t need to be transported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Manitowoc County Highway Department cleaned up the spill. The Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.