UWO Titans “Take Down Cancer”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team hosted “Titans Take Down Cancer,” a fundraising event honoring one of their own.

The theme of Wednesday night’s game was “Shooting for Luke,” in honor of Luke Peters, an eighth-grader from Neenah.

Luke was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was five years old but has been in remission for several years since having surgery to remove it.

He was adopted by the Titans basketball team three years ago, when he was 10. He sits on the bench during home games and is with the team in the locker room before games and during halftime.

The team wanted to do something to raise money for other families going through the same fight and raise awareness about pediatric cancer. Proceeds from a raffle will go directly to the Fox Valley Brain Tumor Coalition.

“It’s a great feeling to see all these people that come out for my brother and other kids like him. It just means a lot. It’s a hard thing to go through and we have… look at all the people supporting us and coming out, donating money to help the cause,” Luke’s brother, Ryan Peters, said.

“The goal is to showcase what a relationship between a 10-year-old and this team has done for each other. I think they’ve both really valued this relationship, and it’s over three years and I think that’s kind of our goal tonight,” UW-Oshkosh associate athletics marketing manager Liz Smith said.