Wisconsin families urge action on CBD oil

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Families struggling with epilepsy are telling lawmakers they’re tired of waiting for access to a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

Legislators are considering a bill from Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard that would make it legal to possess cannabidiol oil with a doctor’s certification. A similar bill passed the Assembly last year but stalled in the Senate.

Parents urged the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee at a hearing on Wanggaard’s bill Tuesday to finally give them the option to help their children legally.

The bill has bipartisan support, though Democratic Sens. Fred Risser and Lena Taylor expressed concern that parents would still have to get CBD oil elsewhere and bring it into Wisconsin, which federal law prohibits.

The committee will vote on the bill Thursday.

