21st ranked Green Bay loses at Oakland, 74-71

ROCHESTER, Mich. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The No. 21/24 Green Bay women’s basketball team found itself in Rochester, Mich., this evening for its third-consecutive game away from home, taking on Oakland at the O’rena. The Golden Grizzlies (12-10, 6-5) handed the Phoenix (19-3, 10-1) its first league loss of the season in the final seconds of the game, as Sha’keya Graves picked off the inbounds pass with seven seconds left and took it all the way for an and-one layup to claim a 74-71 Oakland Victory.

Neither team was ever really able to gain control of the game, with there being a total of 12 lead changes and the score being tied 10 different times. The largest lead either team was able to construct was seven points and it was done by Green Bay with 2:28 to play in the opening quarter.

The back-and-forth battle came down to the final quarter after Oakland scored 29 points in the third and had the Phoenix playing chase for the first time in the Horizon League slate at such a late point in the game.

Heading into the fourth, the Phoenix found itself trailing for just the third time this season, as Oakland owned a 63-61 advantage. The Phoenix did erase the deficit immediately in the final quarter off of a Mehryn Kraker and-one which collected a 64-63 lead for Green Bay. The lead changed hands five times in the final quarter as the game came down to the final seconds and Oakland snapped Green Bay’s 11-game winning streak with an and-one layup, 74-71.

Kraker led all scorers with 24 points on a 9-of-20 effort from the field and pulled down five rebounds in 38 minutes. Jessica Lindstrom joined Kraker in double digits with 18 points on an 8-of-13 night and grabbed nine boards in 30 minutes.

Green Bay shot 48.3% (29-60) compared to Oakland’s 47.2% (25-53) mark from the field and owned a 33-30 advantage in rebounds. Green Bay won the battle in turnovers 20-18 but lost in points off turnovers 23-18.

Oakland received double-digit scoring contributions from five different players on the evening, all led by Taylor Gleason’s 20 points.

Green Bay will now head to Detroit, Mich., for its Saturday matchup with Detroit Mercy on Saturday at noon.

