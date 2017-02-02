Lawmakers push for medical marijuana extract

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) – Charlotte is a child who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy. When she was about 3 years old, she suffered between 20 and 40 seizures a day.

Today, at the age of 10, she is a thriving young girl who only suffers about one seizure a week.

“She has grown in strength where she can now attend school,” her grandfather, Steve Figi, says.

Her grandfather from Menasha says that’s because of a marijuana extract that could soon be legal to have in Wisconsin.

But doctors aren’t necessarily on board.

Charlotte is taking a non-hallucinogenic derivative of marijuana called cannabidiol oil, or CBD.

Dr. Heather Stanko, a neurologist with Bellin Health, explains, “My understanding is that it is supposed to be a derivative that doesn’t give you the high that marijuana gives, so in theory it won’t give the same side effects that you see with, say, smoking marijuana.”

“Charlotte’s side effects of using this oil for over five years are no pneumonia, no trips to the E.R., a terrific appetite,” Figi says.

Figi says it has completely changed his granddaughter’s life, and he is happy to see CBD gaining support among legislators in Wisconsin.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) says, “What this bill does is narrowly drafted. It does not allow for manufacture, sale, cultivation of marijuana.”

Wanggaard says the bill lets Wisconsinites be in possession of the extract.

“If they get it into the state, they are not going to be prosecuted under state law.”

Senate Bill 10 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. It will move to the full Senate next week.

But the medical community cautions more research needs to be done.

“I do have patients ask me about it, and my answer is typically it may be someday we know, there are ongoing trials, maybe in the next five years we will know, but it really isn’t ready for primetime and I really wouldn’t recommend starting it without more information,” Dr. Stanko said.