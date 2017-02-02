Conditions improving for sturgeon spearing season

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) – Sturgeon spearing is a Wisconsin winter tradition. And by this time next week spearers will be setting their shanties out, anxious for opening day.

What is empty now will be filled with villages of shanties next week as thousands head out onto the Lake Winnebago ice for sturgeon spearing season.

“Probably for the last two or three weeks there’s been a buzz around the spearing community. It was dampened a little bit by the warm weather we had, but now that it’s cooling off a little bit people are getting excited,” says DNR Sturgeon Biologist Ryan Koenigs.

According to Ryan Koenigs there are plenty of good sturgeon to be harvested during the season, but spearing them will all depend on the water’s clarity.

At last check, the DNR says visibility is anywhere from eight to 14 feet down, not the best conditions but also not the worst. Last month’s warm up caused a lot of runoff to wash into the lake, leading to cloudy conditions that could affect the overall harvest.

Koenigs says, “Last year we had an average of about nine feet of visibility. This year we’re at ten, right now. So, last year was a reduced harvest season on Lake Winnebago, we had a harvest of just under 400 fish so this year we’d expect something similar.”

What isn’t similar this year is how you tag your sturgeon. And that’s why DNR officials are encouraging people to visit registration station right after they spear their prize.

Koenigs adds, “You still have to immediately validate you license, after you harvest the sturgeon, but you do not have to attach that tag to the animal unless you leave your fish. So the rule is, if you leave it, tag it.”

And, if after you’ve cleaned your sturgeon you’d like to donate its head to the DNR for research purposes, that would be appreciated.