Easy riders and immigrant journeys: Super Bowl LI ads

HOUSTON, Tex. (WBAY) – It will cost an advertiser $5 million for a 30 second spot in Super Bowl LI. For that much money, they better have a lasting impact.

To build up some hype, companies have been posting Super Bowl ads online ahead of the Feb. 5 battle between the Atlanta Falcons and the

Here’s a look at some of the ads you’ll see during the big game:

MERCEDES-AMG GT ROADSTER COMMERICAL “EASY DRIVER”

This commercial is directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers the Coen Brothers (“No Country For Old Men”, “Fargo”, “The Big Lebowski”).

Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” plays as “Easy Rider” icon Peter Fonda takes off in the GT Roadster.

BUDWEISER 2017 SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL “BORN THE HARD WAY”

This ad, about an immigrant’s American dream, will certainly be a talker. Budweiser says it is “the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.”

GHOST SPUDS BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL COMMERICAL 2017

Remember 80s advertising icon Spuds MacKenzie? He’s back in ghost form.

ALL-NEW HONDA CR-V 2017 BIG GAME COMMERCIAL – YEARBOOKS

This one is kind of cool, and kind of creepy. Honda brings celebrity yearbook photos to life. It includes Viola Davis, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Magic Johnson, and Amy Adams.

BIG GAME COMMERCIAL WITH CAM NEWTON AND MIRANDA KERR — BUICK

The football star and model make waves at a pee wee football game on behalf of Buick.

KIA SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL 2017 MELISSA MCCARTHY

Actress Melissa McCarthy gets launched by a whale and cut down from a tree in Kia’s commercial for its crossover vehicle Niro.

BAI 2017 BIG GAME TEASER – STARRING JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Another celebrity ad, this time starring singer/actor Justin Timberlake for Bai Antioxidant Infusions.