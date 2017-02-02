Father-Son Super Bowl Connection

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Paul Ihlenfeldt will have a unique vantage point of the Super Bowl Sunday in Houston.

He’s known about his first Super Bowl experience since November, but now the game is almost here.

“The nerves are kicking in a little bit,” says Ihlenfeldt, who lives in Allouez.

Ihlenfeldt will be on the sidelines Sunday in Houston wearing a bright orange sleeve, in charge of coordinating all the commercial breaks on the field.

Hired by the TV network, he’s the ultimate middle man between the network, the referees and the league.

“And you can only qualify for certain breaks at certain times and you can only take them at certain quarters, and then you can only get so much time, in fact we have to ask for an extra 10 seconds only twice a half, that’s all we got, so if we’re off by 10 seconds we’re kind of in trouble, so it’s pretty tight to the wire and gets a little hectic,” says Ihlenfeldt.

Since 2000, Paul has signaled for commercials at Lambeau Field, following in his father’s footsteps.

Len Ihlenfeldt, who worked for more than 50 years as a director at WBAY, helped television and pro football become partners in the 1950’s.

“He was on the field as one of the field directors, then through the years they just developed this position because then obviously commercials became more important to the game,” says Ihlenfeldt.

Three decades later it was time for the older Ihlenfeldt to pass the torch on to his son.

“He goes, ‘You can do it,’ and I’m like, ‘Dad, I don’t know anything about TV other than I’ve gone to the station with you a few times and as a kid I’ve been around it, but I don’t know this like you do,’ and he goes, ‘You can do it.’ Well, that’s my dad. He always had probably more confidence in me than I had in myself,” Ihlenfeldt recalls with a chuckle.

In 1998, Len Ihlenfeldt had honor of signaling commercials in Super Bowl 33, which ironically was the only other time the Atlanta Falcons ever played in the big game.

Now, it’s Paul’s turn, and while is dad passed away in 2008, he knows he won’t be alone.

“I think he’s still watching over me as I do this this coming Sunday,” says Ihlenfeldt.