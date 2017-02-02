UW proposes free tuition for first-generation transfers

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
UW System logo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – University of Wisconsin-Madison officials want to provide at least a year of free tuition to students who transfer from one of several two-year colleges and who would be the first in their family to get a degree.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to announce the proposal during a meeting of UW System regents Thursday. The plan would require new funding in the 2017-2019 state budget.

The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2jGZ7dz ) reports UW-Madison is also changing the contracts that guarantee admission for students at two-year UW Colleges and certain technical schools. Students would be required to maintain a higher grade point average and provide better information about the classes required to get into the Madison campus.

University officials have said how much the proposal would cost.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s