Gas leak repaired at Kaukauna middle school

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – A gas leak at River View Middle School in Kaukauna has been repaired, according to the school district.

The gas leak forced an evacuation of the school Thursday morning. The district says the building is now safe.

Students were allowed to grab their winter coats and they were evacuated to the district’s safe sites–the public library, Kaukauna Utilities, and the municipal building. From there, they were taken to Kaukauna High School.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says an exterior gas meter failed, causing a valve to expel gas safely into the atmosphere. “This system was doing what it was designed to do for safety reasons,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Once the Kaukauna Fire Department and WE Energies gave word that the leak was repaired and the building was safe, students were bused back to River View to continue the school day as scheduled.

Only River View was impacted by the gas leak.

 

