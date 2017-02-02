Leonhard named Badgers’ defensive coordinator

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator is a familiar face.

Head coach Paul Chryst on Thursday announced that he has filled the position with the hire of Jim Leonhard, the former Badgers safety and three-time All-American who just completed his first season as UW’s defensive backs coach.

Leonhard’s impact on the Badgers’ secondary was immediate. His unit was instrumental in the Badgers grabbing 22 interceptions, a total that ranked second in the FBS and marked UW’s highest output since 2002, when Leonhard himself recorded a school-record 11 of UW’s 22 picks.

The secondary contributed to an overall effort that saw the Badgers finish the season ranked No. 4 nationally in scoring defense (15.6 points per game), No. 7 in total defense (301.4 yards per game), No. 3 in rushing defense (98.8 yards per game) and No. 10 in passing efficiency defense (106.9).

Under Leonhard’s tutelage, senior cornerback Sojourn Shelton was named first-team All-Big Ten for a season in which he recorded four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Senior safety Leo Musso, the Badgers’ MVP, finished with a team-high five picks, while fellow safety D’Cota Dixon grabbed four.

Leonhard, 34, replaces Justin Wilcox, who departed Madison to become head coach at California. Leonhard’s hire gives the Badgers the distinction of having alumni filling the roles of head coach, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator (Joe Rudolph).

A 2015 inductee into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame, Leonhard arrived on campus in 2001 as an unheralded, 5-foot-8 walk-on and left four years later as a three-time first-team All-American. He played in every game of his four-year career, including each of the last 39 as a starting safety, en route to becoming one of the best defensive players in school history.

He matched UW’s school record with 21 interceptions in his career, the fourth-most in Big Ten history, and finished with 50 passes defended — 25 of which came during his breakout sophomore season in 2002. His nation-leading 11 interceptions that year tied the Big Ten’s single-season record. That performance led to Leonhard becoming the first sophomore to be named Wisconsin’s team MVP since 1947.

Also an accomplished returner, Leonhard broke the Badgers’ single-season punt return yardage record twice and finished his career as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in punt return yards, with 1,347.

In addition to his three All-America nods and three first-team All-Big Ten honors, Leonhard was twice named a CoSIDA Academic All-America selection and also was a recipient of the National Football Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship.

Press release courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics