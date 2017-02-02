Lodge Kohler announces career fairs for Titletown District hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Lodge Kohler hotel located in Green Bay’s Titletown District is looking to hire about 200 people.

Kohler has announced two career fairs for people interested in applying for a position at the 134-room hotel, which is currently under construction near Lambeau Field.

The career fairs will be held in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor of Lambeau Field.

Here are the dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hotel needs full-time and part-time workers.

Full-time employees will be offered a “comprehensive benefits package,” according to the company.

Positions are available in housekeeping, restaurant, spa and guest services.

Kohler Company says the hotel is on track for completion in July 2017.

Click here for more information, including how to apply online before the career fair.