Lomira man killed in rollover crash

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Village of Lomira.

At about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Richard St. near Maple St.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on Richard St. when it left the road, hit a snow bank and a fence, and overturned.

The driver, a 25-year-old Lomira man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash,” reads a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name is being withheld until family members are notified of his death.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

 

