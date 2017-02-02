Man sues Milwaukee County sheriff over airport incident

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is suing Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke because Clarke had deputies detain and question him at Milwaukee County’s airport following an encounter on a flight.

Twenty-four-year-old Dan Black, in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, alleges Clarke had deputies detain him at Mitchell International Airport last month because he shook his head at the sheriff for wearing Dallas Cowboys clothing on the day the Packers played Dallas to go to the NFC Championship. Both were on a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee before the game started.

Clarke has defended his decision to detain Black saying “he reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”

The next day, a photo of Black was posted on the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page surrounded by the words “Cheer up snowflake … if Sheriff Clarke were to really mess with you, you wouldn’t be around to whine about it.”

The post went on to say, “Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”

Clarke has gained national prominence as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters.

Black seeks an undisclosed amount in damages for emotional distress.