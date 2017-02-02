Men rescue themselves after truck goes through ice

KINGSTON, Wis. (WBAY) – Rescuers rushed to the scene of a truck breaking through the ice on the Kingston Millpond in Green Lake County Thursday morning after a 911 caller said two men were standing on the roof of their mostly submerged Chevy Silverado truck.

When rescuers arrived, the two men were walking to shore. The driver, a 53-year-old from Madison, and his passenger, a 26-year-old from Pardeeville, were OK.

The sheriff’s office says the truck was driven over a part of the millpond where there’s a river channel which had recently frozen over. The water was about 5 feet deep there.

Kingston Millpond is about six miles west of Markesan.