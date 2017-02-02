Military Dog Visits Bay Port High School

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) — Soldiers from Fort Campbell in Kentucky made their way to Green Bay Thursday.

It was their last stop in the upper midwest as they educated students about different career opportunities in the army.

2-year-old Bratt, being trained by soldiers as a service dog, was the most popular pooch at Bay Port High School.

“Walking the halls with the dog brings out a lot of excitement,” said Michele McCormick, school counselor.

“We teach them to find explosives, narcotics, stuff like that. stuff that we find are risks and we need to get off of the street,” said Staff Sgt. Cyrus Vaughn.

The soldiers are stopping at schools to showcase the 150 types of jobs available within the army.

“There’s a stigma that there’s only one thing to do in the United States Army and it’s not,” Vaughn said.

The soldiers said having a service dog in schools gets a lot of conversations started.

“A lot of people don’t know about it and then when they hear about the fact that you can be a military police officer or a military working dog handler in the United States Army they look clueless,” Vaughn said. “They don’t know that it’s out there.”

The jobs highlighted at Bay Port High School Thursday are just some of the several the school showcases in order to help students with career and education choices.

“The focus is really on some of those skills that you bring to a job,” McCormick said.

Different careers have been showcased at Bay Port High School for years, but similar programs will be making their way to more Wisconsin schools in the fall.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is focusing on getting kids college and career ready.

“This is all about helping kids develop their academic and career plan before they graduate,” McCormick said.