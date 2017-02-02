NWTC Promise sends kids to college with no out-of-pocket costs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College announced a new program to help more people attend college with no out-of-pocket costs.

It’s called the NWTC Promise Scholarship.

It covers the balance of tuition and course fees after financial aid, plus pays up to $100 a semester for textbooks.

To qualify, a high school senior must meet several qualifications, including

Able to graduate from a high school, alternative school or home school in NWTC’s district

2.0 grade point average or better at the end of their junior year

Enroll in a program eligible for financial aid and apply for that financial aid by April 1

Have an expected family contribution of $3,000 or less, based on information supplied to FAFSA

“We want to provide the best value in higher education in our area, in our community, and one of the ways we can do that is to help students who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend a college,” NWTC career coach Andrew Mertig said.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of qualifications and to apply for the NWTC Promise.

The NWTC Promise is paid for through donations to the NWTC Educational Foundation.