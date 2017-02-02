Oshkosh rental inspection program lawsuit headed to federal court

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The case against the city of Oshkosh over its rental inspection program is now headed to federal court.

The city asked for the change of venue because they say case involves US constitutional issues.

Winnebago Apartment Association Inc et al vs. City of Oshkosh et al centers around an ordinance that allows the city to inspect all rental property.

The Association says that’s against their Fourth Amendment right of unreasonable searches.

“Doesn’t require a warrant and it doesn’t require the city have any probable cause for inspecting a particular apartment,” said Eric McLeod, Lawyer for Winnebago Apartment Association.

Oshkosh says the tenet can refuse that search and demand a warrant.

But the exterior will still get inspected for the same inspection fee totaling $145.

Oshkosh says the inspections are in response to finding a significant percentage of housing code complaints and violations.

The city says it’d rather inspect certain problem areas and have more control over fees. but it’s following recent state legislation, Act 176.

“Legislature made some changes last year that made us change our program, where it’d have to include the whole city of Oshkosh, saying we can’t pick on one target area, it has to be uniform across the whole city,” said John Zarate, Oshkosh’s Chief Building Official.

The Winnebago Apartment Association says a search of a certain neighborhoods is still against their 4th Amendment right.

“The government has got to show a reasonable basis to do so and it hasn’t, if it had, it’d be able to obtain a warrant and obtain a search in that matter,” said McLeod.

“You have to believe that as long as the judge sees that were following Act 176 that that would stand up,” said Zarate.

For now the city plans to use the program in this year to inspect the rental properties around UW-Oshkosh.