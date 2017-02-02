“Peaceful Protest” against Trump immigration orders to be held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – A protest will be held in Appleton Thursday in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, and plans to build a wall along a Mexico border.

The protest–called “A Peaceful Protest for a United America”–will be held at Houdini Plaza between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

It was organized on Facebook. More than 200 people intended to attend the protest, according to the Facebook page.

“These last two weeks have been really difficult on me and family members,” says organizer Alyssa Borchardt. “Seeing people protest actually does help us a lot. It shows people actually care about us and how we feel.”

The event description reads:

We would like to voice our condemnation of the recent immigration ban that is dividing families and turning away people who are coming to this country of promise. We would like to voice our condemnation of the proposal to build a physical wall separating us from our Mexican brothers and sisters. We would like to voice our support of Women’s Rights and their right to a dignified life and equal pay. We would like to voice our support for climate change and environmentally-friendly business practices. We would like to voice our discontent of environmentally harming pipelines.”

Because a large number of people is expected to show up at Houdini Plaza, Borchardt tells Action 2 News police will have a presence there, and the number of officers will depend on the crowd size.

“If it’s not a peaceful protest, then we’re not very united,” Borchardt said. “If you start breaking out into violence and you start fighting with people that’s not unity.”

Borchardt says she has seen Facebook posts about a possible counter-protest.

During his first week in office, President Trump signed an executive order to suspend new refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days so U.S. officials can review the refugee vetting process. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely. The order sparked protests at airports where people from these countries were detained over the weekend or sent back to their home country.

Despite federal judge orders saying the refugee ban violates the Constitution; lawsuits; protests; and criticism from both American political parties, the Trump administration defends the policy as necessary to keep Americans safe from the threat of terror.

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The president also ordered the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico last week.