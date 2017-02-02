REPORT: Bucks trade Plumlee to Hornets, get Hibbert and Hawes

Milwuakee, Wis. (WBAY) — According to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Brian Windhortst the Milwaukee Bucks have traded forward Miles Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for centers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes. Plumlee signed a 4-year, $50 million contract last summer but has averaged 2.6 points per game in 9.7 minutes.

Hornets Roy Hibbert spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and seven seasons prior with the Indiana Pacers. This season Hibbert has averaged 5.2 ppg, 1 blk, 16 mpg in 42 games after previously averaging double figures in points from the 2009-2015 seasons. Hawes, in his 10th season, is averaging 7.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg in 35 games.

Yahoo Sports Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Bucks are likely to release forward Steve Novak to make room for the additional player being added with the trade.