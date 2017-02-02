Scammers, landlord/tenant disputes top Consumer Complaints list

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Phone calls from scammers and impostors continue to frustrate consumers across the state.

Telemarketing calls topped the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s list of consumer complaints for 2016.

The DATCP says phones were “attacked” by IRS impostors, tech support scammers, and calls to lower your credit card interest rate.

“The computers on the originating end can generate thousands of calls a minute,” says Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. “Crooks who are trying to get your personal and financial information are using this technology, along with very creative tactics and motives to try and get your money and your personal information to use it against you.”

DATCP received 3,685 telemarketing complaints last year, an increase of nearly 45 percent from the year before.`

“When consumers report their experiences with fraudulent calls by filing a complaint, we are able to share this information with our federal partners,” said Frassetto. “A recent crackdown on a major IRS phone scam operation in India is a prime example of how the information gathered at the state level can help build a case against operators both within our country and abroad.”

From where do these scam calls originated?

“A lot of these numbers are unknown numbers. We’re not really sure,” Frassetto said. “When we try to track down those numbers we get nothing on the other end. So it’s hard to track those down.”

Frassetto says people are getting wiser to these scammers. “I believe consumers are becoming very savvy about the absolute creative ways that crooks are trying to get your information.”

Here’s the Top 10 Consumer Complaints for 2016:

Telemarketing: See above Landlord/Tenant: These type of complaints include disputes over security deposits, unauthoritized entry, and evictions. Complaints were down “significantly” in 2016, according to DATCP. Telecommunications: This includes cell phone companies, internet service providers, and cable and satellite services. The main issues are excessive or unauthorized charges. Identity Theft: ID theft complaints were down almost 43 percent from 2015. A majority of the complaints involved a fake tax return filed in the victim’s name. “A consumer’s best protection against identity theft is to take additional precautionary steps like limiting the amount of information they share unnecessarily and using two-factor authentication and complex passwords for online accounts,” said Frassetto. Home Improvement: Complaints include misrepresentation, failure to honor contracts, and theft. Gas Pump Accuracy Motor Vehicle Repair Motor Vehicle Sales Computer and Equipment Warranties

For information on how to file a complaint and your rights as a consumer visit the DATCP website, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128, or email datcphotline@wisconsin.gov