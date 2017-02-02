State’s largest solar energy plant to build near Two Rivers

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WBAY) – The state’s largest solar energy plant will be built in Northeast Wisconsin.

Next-Era Energy Resources announced it will build a 100 megawatt solar energy plant near the company’s Point Beach nuclear power plant in Two Creeks. That’s 15 minutes north of Two Rivers.

There are two big players here: Next-Era is building the solar plant, and WPPI Energy is buying the energy and distributing it locally.

The Point Beach Solar Energy Center will produce enough electricity to serve 23,000 people, according to the companies.

WPPI Energy has already agreed to buy the energy produced by the solar center for 20 years.

Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says it will help stabilize the cost of energy here locally and calls the project a victory for the area.

“To see the addition of a second energy source — a green energy source — with the largest solar installation in Wisconsin certainly has an element of community pride. We look forward to seeing the benefit as well from the construction jobs when this major project is getting built,” Buckley said.

He’s referring to 150 to 200 jobs the company says the construction of this project will create.

Next-Era hasn’t said when it will start building the plant, only that it hopes to have it running within four years.