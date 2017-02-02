Suspect in theft of Crest White Strips arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) – A woman suspected of stealing Crest White Strips from Northeast Wisconsin pharmacies has been arrested in Chicago, according to Green Bay Police.

Lovea Moore, 20, is believed to be responsible for the theft of almost $18,000 worth of Crest White Strips, Rogaine for Men, and shaving cartridges, Green Bay Police say.

The thefts happened in Green Bay, De Pere, Oshkosh, Kaukauna, Neenah, and Appleton.

Online court records show theft charges have been filed against Moore in Brown and Outagamie Counties.

Last month, Action 2 News reported about the thefts, in which the suspect would take the teeth whitening supplies, Rogaine, and razor refills out of the box and leave the packaging behind.

We found out that White Strips are listed for sale on sites like eBay—box not included.

The ‘steal and re-sell’ scheme is common in this area according to police, but can be hard to prevent since most retailers tell their employees not to stop the thief because of the lawsuits that can come from accusing someone of stealing.

Capt. Keith Knoebel of the Green Bay Police Department told Action 2 News that many retailers do not stop the customer until they have walked out the door without paying. In that case, a supervisor or retention specialist often warns the police ahead of the confrontation so the cops will be on-hand.

No further details were released about Moore’s arrest. Action 2 News will update this breaking news story.

Police encourage people with information on the thefts to contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP or visit the website www.432stop.com.