That’s not a rolling tavern pedaling through Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – You may begin to see rolling taverns in the city of Appleton — but without the alcohol.

The Appleton Common Council approved a company’s application to bring a pedal-powered “megacycle” to the city.

It seats a driver and 15 people.

The Social Station says it will use the megacycle to give tours of the downtown Appleton area.

According to The Social Station’s Facebook page, it will bring the cycles to Appleton in May and plan to operate seven days a week.

The company says customers can start making reservations online on April 1.