Trump tweets that Iran is ‘on notice’ for firing missile

The Associated Press Published:
president-donald-trump-signing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Iran was on the verge of collapse until the U.S. gave it a “lifeline” in the form of the Iran deal.

The president tweeted Thursday, “Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.” He adds, “Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!”

Trump was repeating comments made by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn,

Trump also tweeted, “Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.”

Flynn said Wednesday the “Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions” and put Iran “on notice,” without elaborating on what actions may be taken.

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s