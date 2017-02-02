Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on hiring attorneys for redistricting fight

The Associated Press Published:
madison-capitol-front-view

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican legislators plan to vote on whether to hire attorneys to represent them in the legal fight over district boundaries.

The state Assembly and Senate organizational committees plan to circulate a paper ballot Thursday afternoon asking members for permission to hire legal counsel.

Myranda Tanck is a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. She says Republicans want to hire law firms to write a friend-of-the-court brief on their behalf when Attorney General Brad Schimel asks the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an order requiring the Legislature to redraw the boundaries. She said the names of the firms will be released once the ballot circulates and a cost estimate hasn’t been finalized.

A three-judge panel ordered lawmakers to redraw the boundaries in January because the districts unfairly consolidate GOP power.

