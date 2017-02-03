Appleton woman to be sentenced for stabbing husband to death

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An Appleton woman convicted of stabbing her husband to death is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning in Outagamie County Court.

In December, Tina Hafeman pleaded “no contest” to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. A judge found her guilty.

Hafeman was originally charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the May 27, 2016 killing of Chad Hafeman. That charge was reduced due to a plea agreement.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of N. Durkee St and found Chad Hafeman on a bed with two stab wounds to the chest, according to a criminal complaint.

Tina Hafeman told investigators she and her husband were drinking and had an argument. She said she blacked out and didn’t remember anything, but admitted she might have gone to the kitchen to get a knife. Police say it was a steak knife, 6 to 8 inches long.

Chad Hafeman was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

All six of the couple’s children were home at the time of the stabbing. Some of them heard and witnessed the crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Action 2 News will be in the courtroom for Hafeman’s sentencing hearing and update this developing story.