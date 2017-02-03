Attorney: Green Bay Mayor completes sentence for campaign finance violations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt has completed all conditions of his sentencing for election fraud, according to a statement from attorney Patrick J. Knight.

Knight released a statement to Action 2 News saying the mayor submitted proof of fifty hours of community service, which he completed at non-profit organizations in Green Bay; and full payment of costs and fines.

Knight says the case is now closed.

“Though I have long worked in support of the many organizations that serve the less fortunate of Green Bay, I have a new admiration for the day-to-day services they provide throughout the city,” reads a statement from Mayor Schmitt.

“These organizations find and assist those in need and, in doing so, provide an invaluable benefit to the greater community of Green Bay.”

In December, Schmitt was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine for violating Wisconsin’s campaign finance laws. Campaign finance records show the mayor accepted thousands in illegal donations while running for mayor between 2011 and 2015.

He pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges related to the violations.

Despite calls for the mayor to step down, Schmitt has said he intends to serve out his term.

A petition filed by citizen Scott Vanidestine has called for the mayor to be removed from office. Green Bay’s city council voted 7-5 to hire an attorney to help them decide how to proceed with a petition.