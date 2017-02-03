Budget Cinemas at Green Bay’s East Town Mall go dark Feb. 9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay’s discount movie theater, Budget Cinemas, will go dark next week.

Landmark Theatres announced it’s closing Budget Cinemas, which has shown second-run movies in the East Town Mall for almost 20 years.

Landmark says gift cards should be redeemed by the end of the last show on February 9.

The company didn’t give a reason why. The theater has been scaling back movie screenings in recent years. The writing was on the wall when New Jersey-based developers told city leaders they hope to bring the east branch of the Brown County Library into the space occupied by the theater when they dramatically renovate the east-side shopping mall.

Budget Cinemas is currently showing “Assassin’s Creed,” “Doctor Strange,” “Storks” and “Trolls.”

 

