Eye burns in small children linked to laundry detergent pods

(WBAY) – Laundry detergent pods are linked to an increase of eye burns in small children, according to a study published by JAMA Ophthalmology.

The study looked at ocular burn data in children between the ages of 3 and 4, between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2015.

Researchers noted 12 eye burns in 2012. In 2015, the number of cases of eye burns shot up to 480.

“These injuries most often occurred when children were handling the pods and contents squirted into one or both of their eyes or when the pod contents leaked onto their hands and a burn resulted from the subsequent hand-eye contact,” reads the study.

The study says the pods are appealing to children because they have a “candy-like” appearance.

Laundry detergent pods have also been linked to poisoning and choking in small children.

Ingesting the pods has been known to cause excessive vomiting, wheezing, gasping, and sleepiness.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers recommends keeping laundry detergent pod containers sealed and stored out of reach of children.

If you believe your child has ingested a laundry pod or suffered a pod-related injury, call your local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.