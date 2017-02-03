Group of women changing girls’ lives one feminine product at a time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A group of women in the Green Bay area is making a difference by making feminine hygiene products and sending them around the world. It’s part of an international program to help keep girls in school.

It takes donations and time, but so much love goes into each and every kit.

“There are eight of these absorbent pads in each kit, there’s a bar of soap,” said Michelle Kendall, member of the Days for Girls International – Green Bay chapter.

Kendall said access to feminine care products is something women in the U.S can take for granted.

“When I realized that there were girls who were missing school because they literally could not leave their home because they didn’t have the products they needed and there was a solution available, and I had the tools to do that, it really spoke to me,” said Kendall.

Kendall along with her Green Bay-area group have a goal this year of sending 1,000 handmade products that can last two to three years to girls in Haiti.

“I know that there are millions and millions of girls in the world in need of something like this,” said Debra Lesperance, also a member of Days for Girls International – Green Bay Ccapter.

Days for Girls International has helped over 400,000 girls around the world who otherwise would miss up to 2 months of school a year.

“You’re not just educating that girl, you’re educating the children she will influence, the children that she may have and the children that she may teach,” said Kendall.

The group says they could always use donations or even help from more volunteers.

Click here for more information on Days for Girls International.