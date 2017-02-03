High school sports scores: Friday, Feb. 3

By Published: Updated:
Basketball graphic

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albany 48, Cassville 35

Almond-Bancroft 56, Port Edwards 48

Arrowhead 60, Mukwonago 56, OT

Ashwaubenon 53, Green Bay Southwest 49

Barneveld 57, Shullsburg 36

Bay Port 78, De Pere 59

Beaver Dam 69, Slinger 52

Benton 54, Monticello 46

Birchwood 51, New Auburn 29

Blair-Taylor 50, Independence 43

Boscobel 53, Southwestern 48

Brookfield Central 79, West Allis Nathan Hale 60

Brown Deer 67, Greendale 64

Cedar Grove-Belgium 89, Mishicot 66

Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 37

Chippewa Falls 49, Eau Claire Memorial 39

Clinton 65, Parkview 56

Darlington 72, Mineral Point 67

Deerfield 60, Rio 54

Destiny 89, Lakeshore Christian 22

East Troy 81, Evansville 53

Elk Mound 52, Durand 43

Elkhorn Area 64, Delavan-Darien 42

Ellsworth 65, New Richmond 56

Franklin 53, Racine Horlick 47

Frederic 65, Siren 35

Germantown 63, Grafton 57

Iowa-Grant 42, Cuba City 35

Ithaca 71, La Farge 64

Janesville Craig 75, Janesville Parker 59

Juda 62, River Ridge 46

Kaukauna 86, Appleton West 73

Kenosha Reuther 70, University Lake/Trinity 64

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha South 49

Kickapoo 57, North Crawford 50

Kimberly 69, Appleton East 50

La Crosse Central 91, Aquinas 53

Lakeside Lutheran 61, Lake Mills 46

Lodi 40, Poynette 30

Madison Memorial 53, Madison East 46

Marshfield 64, D.C. Everest 51

McFarland 65, Whitewater 39

Medford Area 86, Nekoosa 45

Mellen 55, Drummond 49

Milw. Washington 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 54

Milwaukee Academy of Science 87, Young Coggs Prep 85

Milwaukee Hamilton 98, Milwaukee Madison 74

Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 103, Milwaukee Arts 39

Milwaukee Riverside University 99, Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 77

Milwaukee Vincent 58, Milwaukee Marshall 47

Mosinee 90, Antigo 87, 2OT

Neenah 60, Fond du Lac 54

New Berlin Eisenhower 65, Cudahy 30

New Glarus 72, Cambridge 64

New Holstein 59, Kiel 54

Notre Dame 71, Sheboygan South 15

Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Tremper 33

Oconomowoc 79, West Bend West 77, OT

Onalaska 83, La Crosse Logan 65

Oshkosh North 71, Hortonville 56

Pacelli 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42

Pecatonica 66, Highland 50

Pepin/Alma 58, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42

Pewaukee 78, Shorewood 59

Phillips 77, Bruce 36

Plymouth 54, Campbellsport 52

Prescott 74, Baldwin-Woodville 36

Racine St. Catherine’s 43, Racine Lutheran 31

Rhinelander 35, Tomahawk 30

Ripon 56, Berlin 37

Seneca 75, Wauzeka-Steuben 29

Seymour 71, Green Bay East 47

Sheboygan County Christian 80, Reedsville 63

Shiocton 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 58

Southern Door 90, Kewaunee 74

Spring Valley 66, Glenwood City 36

Stevens Point 78, Merrill 47

Sturgeon Bay 43, Algoma 41

Sun Prairie 56, Beloit Memorial 46

The Prairie School 76, Shoreland Lutheran 63

Turner 96, Big Foot 62

Turtle Lake 67, Webster 45

Valders 79, Sheboygan Falls 62

Waterloo 49, Belleville 47

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Columbus 46

Waupun 59, Kewaskum 47

Wausau East 53, Wausau West 50

Wauwatosa East 79, Menomonee Falls 75

West De Pere 84, Menasha 45

Westby 71, Mauston 63, OT

Whitnall 51, Wauwatosa West 48

Wild Rose 51, Tri-County 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Hartford Union 57

Xavier 85, New London 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amherst 69, Manawa 23

Arrowhead 61, Mukwonago 59

Birchwood 50, New Auburn 38

Brookfield Central 54, West Allis Nathan Hale 45

Cedarburg 53, Port Washington 37

Clayton 44, Clear Lake 32

De Soto 55, Weston 17

Deerfield 46, Rio 37

DeForest 64, Waunakee 53

Denmark 58, Oconto Falls 26

Edgewood 59, Fort Atkinson 24

Elcho 59, Laona-Wabeno 28

Ellsworth 66, Pepin/Alma 41

Fall Creek 49, Thorp 26

Fall River 44, Hustisford 32

Franklin 50, Racine Horlick 22

Freedom 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 34

Germantown 64, Grafton 56

Grantsburg 50, Luck 35

Hamilton 46, Brookfield East 35

Horicon 81, Madison Country Day 17

Hudson 58, Superior 37

Ithaca 44, Kickapoo 40

Ladysmith 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Markesan 52, Oakfield 37

Marshall 60, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Menominee Indian 45, Marion 40

Menomonie 49, Eau Claire North 45

Milwaukee Academy of Science 87, Milwaukee South 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 52

Monona Grove 69, Oregon 63

Monroe 63, Sauk Prairie 43

Mount Horeb 59, Baraboo 46

Mountaintop Christian 54, Faith Christian 48

Muskego 52, Catholic Memorial 41

Neillsville 66, Spencer 17

New Berlin West 65, Greenfield 30

Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 61

Notre Dame 71, Sheboygan South 15

Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Tremper 26

Pewaukee 56, Shorewood 48

Pius XI Catholic 61, South Milwaukee 20

Portage 47, Reedsburg Area 37

Prairie Farm 52, Shell Lake 31

Regis 49, McDonell Central 44

Rib Lake 56, Abbotsford 46

Richland Center 57, River Valley 37

Rosholt 60, Gresham Community 46

Siren 57, Frederic 52

St. Croix Falls 59, Unity 30

Stevens Point 53, Merrill 31

Stoughton 75, Milton 40

Three Lakes 70, Goodman/Pembine 43

Waukesha West 41, Waukesha North 25

Wausau West 62, Wausau East 49

Wausaukee 51, Coleman 33

Wauwatosa East 54, Menomonee Falls 42

West Salem 48, Westby 25

Whitewater 66, Evansville 23

Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 28

Wisconsin Dells 49, Lodi 32

Wrightstown 78, Clintonville 38

BOYS HOCKEY
Brother Rice, Ill. 3, Notre Dame 0

LaFollette / East 6, Sparta/Mauston 3

Marquette University 2, Madison West 0

New Richmond 3, Regis/McDonell 0

Verona Area 4, Sun Prairie 1

GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 4, Lakeland/Mercer (HKG) 0

Rock County 3, Point-Rapids 2

 

