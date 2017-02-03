High school sports scores: Friday, Feb. 3

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
Albany 48, Cassville 35
Almond-Bancroft 56, Port Edwards 48
Arrowhead 60, Mukwonago 56, OT
Ashwaubenon 53, Green Bay Southwest 49
Barneveld 57, Shullsburg 36
Bay Port 78, De Pere 59
Beaver Dam 69, Slinger 52
Benton 54, Monticello 46
Birchwood 51, New Auburn 29
Blair-Taylor 50, Independence 43
Boscobel 53, Southwestern 48
Brookfield Central 79, West Allis Nathan Hale 60
Brown Deer 67, Greendale 64
Cedar Grove-Belgium 89, Mishicot 66
Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 37
Chippewa Falls 49, Eau Claire Memorial 39
Clinton 65, Parkview 56
Darlington 72, Mineral Point 67
Deerfield 60, Rio 54
Destiny 89, Lakeshore Christian 22
East Troy 81, Evansville 53
Elk Mound 52, Durand 43
Elkhorn Area 64, Delavan-Darien 42
Ellsworth 65, New Richmond 56
Franklin 53, Racine Horlick 47
Frederic 65, Siren 35
Germantown 63, Grafton 57
Iowa-Grant 42, Cuba City 35
Ithaca 71, La Farge 64
Janesville Craig 75, Janesville Parker 59
Juda 62, River Ridge 46
Kaukauna 86, Appleton West 73
Kenosha Reuther 70, University Lake/Trinity 64
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha South 49
Kickapoo 57, North Crawford 50
Kimberly 69, Appleton East 50
La Crosse Central 91, Aquinas 53
Lakeside Lutheran 61, Lake Mills 46
Lodi 40, Poynette 30
Madison Memorial 53, Madison East 46
Marshfield 64, D.C. Everest 51
McFarland 65, Whitewater 39
Medford Area 86, Nekoosa 45
Mellen 55, Drummond 49
Milw. Washington 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 54
Milwaukee Academy of Science 87, Young Coggs Prep 85
Milwaukee Hamilton 98, Milwaukee Madison 74
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 103, Milwaukee Arts 39
Milwaukee Riverside University 99, Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 77
Milwaukee Vincent 58, Milwaukee Marshall 47
Mosinee 90, Antigo 87, 2OT
Neenah 60, Fond du Lac 54
New Berlin Eisenhower 65, Cudahy 30
New Glarus 72, Cambridge 64
New Holstein 59, Kiel 54
Notre Dame 71, Sheboygan South 15
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Tremper 33
Oconomowoc 79, West Bend West 77, OT
Onalaska 83, La Crosse Logan 65
Oshkosh North 71, Hortonville 56
Pacelli 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42
Pecatonica 66, Highland 50
Pepin/Alma 58, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42
Pewaukee 78, Shorewood 59
Phillips 77, Bruce 36
Plymouth 54, Campbellsport 52
Prescott 74, Baldwin-Woodville 36
Racine St. Catherine’s 43, Racine Lutheran 31
Rhinelander 35, Tomahawk 30
Ripon 56, Berlin 37
Seneca 75, Wauzeka-Steuben 29
Seymour 71, Green Bay East 47
Sheboygan County Christian 80, Reedsville 63
Shiocton 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 58
Southern Door 90, Kewaunee 74
Spring Valley 66, Glenwood City 36
Stevens Point 78, Merrill 47
Sturgeon Bay 43, Algoma 41
Sun Prairie 56, Beloit Memorial 46
The Prairie School 76, Shoreland Lutheran 63
Turner 96, Big Foot 62
Turtle Lake 67, Webster 45
Valders 79, Sheboygan Falls 62
Waterloo 49, Belleville 47
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Columbus 46
Waupun 59, Kewaskum 47
Wausau East 53, Wausau West 50
Wauwatosa East 79, Menomonee Falls 75
West De Pere 84, Menasha 45
Westby 71, Mauston 63, OT
Whitnall 51, Wauwatosa West 48
Wild Rose 51, Tri-County 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Hartford Union 57
Xavier 85, New London 65
Amherst 69, Manawa 23
Clayton 44, Clear Lake 32
De Soto 55, Weston 17
Deerfield 46, Rio 37
DeForest 64, Waunakee 53
Denmark 58, Oconto Falls 26
Edgewood 59, Fort Atkinson 24
Elcho 59, Laona-Wabeno 28
Ellsworth 66, Pepin/Alma 41
Fall Creek 49, Thorp 26
Fall River 44, Hustisford 32
Freedom 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 34
Grantsburg 50, Luck 35
Hamilton 46, Brookfield East 35
Horicon 81, Madison Country Day 17
Hudson 58, Superior 37
Ithaca 44, Kickapoo 40
Ladysmith 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Markesan 52, Oakfield 37
Marshall 60, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Menominee Indian 45, Marion 40
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire North 45
Milwaukee Academy of Science 87, Milwaukee South 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 52
Monona Grove 69, Oregon 63
Monroe 63, Sauk Prairie 43
Mount Horeb 59, Baraboo 46
Mountaintop Christian 54, Faith Christian 48
Muskego 52, Catholic Memorial 41
Neillsville 66, Spencer 17
New Berlin West 65, Greenfield 30
Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 61
Pius XI Catholic 61, South Milwaukee 20
Portage 47, Reedsburg Area 37
Prairie Farm 52, Shell Lake 31
Regis 49, McDonell Central 44
Rib Lake 56, Abbotsford 46
Richland Center 57, River Valley 37
Rosholt 60, Gresham Community 46
Siren 57, Frederic 52
St. Croix Falls 59, Unity 30
Stoughton 75, Milton 40
Three Lakes 70, Goodman/Pembine 43
Waukesha West 41, Waukesha North 25
Wausau West 62, Wausau East 49
Wausaukee 51, Coleman 33
West Salem 48, Westby 25
Whitewater 66, Evansville 23
Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 28
Wisconsin Dells 49, Lodi 32
Wrightstown 78, Clintonville 38
Brother Rice, Ill. 3, Notre Dame 0
LaFollette / East 6, Sparta/Mauston 3
Marquette University 2, Madison West 0
New Richmond 3, Regis/McDonell 0
Verona Area 4, Sun Prairie 1
Central Wisconsin 4, Lakeland/Mercer (HKG) 0
Rock County 3, Point-Rapids 2