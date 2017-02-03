Hotel Northland developers being sued

By Published: Updated:
Hotel Northland downtown today GREAT 12182014

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The development of downtown Green Bay’s Hotel Northland faces another financial setback.

Developers are being sued by a Florida company for design work it did for the hotel back in 2015.

According to the civil suit, Guru of Luxury says it completed more than $150,000 worth of work but never saw any of that money.

Developers have 45 days to respond to the lawsuit, which they call baseless. Hear from one of the former developers on how they plan to resolve it on Action 2 News at Ten.

As Action 2 News reported, a few weeks ago the developers found out one of their financial lenders was backing out of the project. The city was going to step in with a $500,000 loan, but developers said they found another financial source and were scaling back some of their original plans.

