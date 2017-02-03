Kaukauna considers sexting ordinance for minors

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – Kaukauna Police say their department hears about sexting too often from parents, teachers and the school district.

“Complaints of juveniles… middle school and high schoolers sending inappropriate pictures to other juveniles,” Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff said.

Police say their only option is what’s written in state law — felony child pornography charges, which they don’t believe is always an appropriate charge.

On Tuesday, the Kaukauna Common Council will discuss a proposed sexting ordinance. Instead of having them charged with a felony, it would let police write minors a ticket for sending explicit messages, as long as they don’t involve threats or peer pressure. Their family could then bring the child to juvenile court.

Kaukauna police worked with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department on the ordinance. Metro P.D. helped pass a similar ordinance a couple of years ago.

“We needed something else. We needed this rdinance so that we had another option for investigators to handle this type of investigations,” Fox Valley Metro Officer Michael Lambie said.

The proposed ordinance is getting support from Kaukauna community leaders.

“This will give our local police department a little more teeth and it’s going to bring it back into our local municipal court,” Mayor Gene Rosin said.