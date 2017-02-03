Man arrested for Kimberly stabbing

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) – Fox Valley Metro Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a December stabbing in Kimberly.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody on Feb. 2.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 14, officers were called to a welfare check in the 400 block of Railroad Street. Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released a few days later.

Initially, the victim and a witness were uncooperative with police. Eventually, officers were able to gather information leading to the arrest of the 22-year-old suspect.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other.

No charges have been filed at the time of this publication.