Man fatally shot by law enforcement in Walworth County

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting involving officers in Walworth County

Sheriff Kurt Picknell says a deputy and a police officer from Elkhorn were involved in the shooting Thursday night. An adult male was fatally shot at Highway H and Petrie Rd. in the Town of Geneva. No one else was injured.

No other details were released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

