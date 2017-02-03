Northeast Wisconsin fugitive charged with shooting man in Oneida County home

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man called a dangerous fugitive who was the target of a months-long search last year has been charged with the robbery and shooting of a man in his home in 2011.

Police agencies in Wisconsin alerted the public last October to be on the lookout for Edwin Hughes, who was wanted for multiple counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, battery, burglary and theft. He had warrants for his arrest in Calumet, Outagamie and Dane counties.

Hughes, 29, was found in Las Vegas two months later.

According to our ABC sister station, WAOW-TV in Wausau, Hughes was charged Thursday in Oneida County with first-degree reckless injury, armed robbery, and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon.

stemming from an attack in Three Lakes in February, 2011.

The criminal complaint says two men came to the victim’s door and indicated they ran out of gas. They hit him over the head, then tried to open a safe they found in the bedroom. When they couldn’t open it, Hughes shot the man in both legs.

The other man involved the robbery, Daniel Frausto, told investigators they threw the gun into the Fox River in Kaukauna, WAOW reports.

He told investigators they targeted the victim because he owned a strip club. Frausto said a similar robbery of a strip club owner netted $50,000. Frausto is serving 11 years in prison.

Hughes is currently in the Outagamie County Jail. An initial appearance on these charges isn’t scheduled yet. Online court records indicate Oneida County will be seeking extradition to bring him to court.

Hughes still faces charges from last year of kidnapping, armed robbery and burglary in Calumet County and threat of force, false imprisonment and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Dane County.

Also, online records show he has a court hearing next month in Outagamie County for multiple charges of burglary and criminal damage to property filed in 2012. He’s on his fourth defense attorney in that case.