Oshkosh Police Department creates vice and narcotics unit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oshkosh Police Department has created a Vice and Narcotics Unit.

The department says it is in response to concerns about drugs and human trafficking.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith says the city’s location along I-41 attracts human traffickers.

The Vice and Narcotics unit began its work on Jan. 31. The department says the unit has already arrested accused drug dealers and prostitutes.

Chief Smith says, “The focus of this unit is to go after those persons who are dealing drugs in the City of Oshkosh and those persons who use the City of Oshkosh for illegal activities related to prostitution and human trafficking.”

The deparment welcomes tips about drugs and human trafficking at (920) 236-5700.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. Tipsters can also text IGOTYA and a tip to 274637.