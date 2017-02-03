Otter Street Fisheree Underway in Oshkosh

The recent cold snap is just in time for a popular event this weekend on the western shore of Lake Winnebago.

That’s where the Otter Street Fisheree is underway.

With one week to go before the start of sturgeon spearing season–The Otter Street Fisheree is a warm-up event for some at Memominee Park in Oshkosh.

Jeff Gehrke is among those participating, and has a truck loaded with equipment– ready to go.

“Being with friends, catching fish, having some food, having a good time, just you know, enjoying the weekend,” said Gehrke.

Right now- there’s between fourteen and eighteen inches of ice, on most parts of Lake Winnebago.

or those who fish– the tournament offers thousands of dollars in prizes.

Others though, enjoy the entertainment.

John Nourse of the Otter Street Fishing Club said, “I’ve been coming to this event since I was ten years old probably, probably even younger than that with my father. It’s a good time to get everyone together you know. People you haven’t seen all year, you seem to see them here.”

About three thousand people are expected to attend the fisheree between Friday night and Saturday. The goat is to raise ten thousand dollars, which is money the club puts back into the community.

Gehrke said, “These guys do a fantastic job making the lake accessible for everyone. They put out the bridges. They plow the roads. I think today they put a couple of bridges north of town, by asylum bay, so sturgeon spearers could get access to the lake.”

The fisheree on Saturday runs from 10AM to 5PM.