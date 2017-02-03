RSV cases on the rise in the Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Some local health care providers say they’re seeing an increase in a respiratory virus that can be dangerous for infants and the elderly.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay say they have treated 27 people for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, since January 23.

Lynn Murphy, a pediatric nurse practitioner for Bellin College of Nursing and Encompass Early Education and Care explains why many infants are affected by the virus. “I think that when you’re dealing with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, when you bring a large number of children together, you can increase the chance the children are going to spread the infection because it is a respiratory spread infection from one child to the next.”

With scattered cases across the seven Encompass locations in Green Bay, staff is on the lookout for symptoms.

Murphy said, “As a child might cough or sneeze, they could be spreading the particulates onto objects, so it is not a virus tends to stay aerosolized in the air for long periods of time. Instead, it actually tends to settle down onto surfaces.”

That means wiping down toys, tables and hands many times throughout the day.

If a child appears to show symptoms beyond the common cold, they may have to be sent home.

Encompass Center Director of Operations at the Cornerstone facility Ellen Petrie says the policy for dealing with a child with RVS is consistent across all locations. “We really follow that inclusion policy here that Encompass has, excluding them if they have a fever, is really what the RSV guidelines are.”

If you think you see mild symptoms in your infant, you can bring them to your pediatrician or urgent care to get them tested. If you see severe symptoms, like a lot of difficulty breathing, don’t hesitate to bring them to the emergency room.

Dr. Rachael Ellis, a pediatrician with Bellin Health, explains some of the reasons for a stay at the hospital. “Babies can get dehydrated sometimes, they’re working harder to breathe and sometimes they are not able to get as much oxygen in, for which they need to be hospitalized.”

Because it is a virus, it can’t be treated with antibiotics, so Ellis says treatment options are focused on fluids and breathing. “The mainstay of treatment for little babies is IV hydration if they are not taking fluids by mouth, if there is concern for dehydration. Some oxygen, so sometimes they put a little tube — a nasal cannula is what it’s called — to kind of give some oxygen into the baby’s lungs to help them breathe a little better.”