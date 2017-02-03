US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions

VIVIAN SALAMA and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press Published:
Hassan Rouhani
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives for a news conference in Tehran, Iran. The end of nuclear-related sanctions and the flurry of diplomacy that led to the release of Americans held by Iran suggests a new era could be dawning in Tehran. That may well prove to be the case in time, both at home and abroad. But anyone hoping for rapid change is likely to be disappointed. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

