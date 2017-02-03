UWGB basketball player suspended after disorderly conduct arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A University of Wisconsin-Green Bay basketball player has been suspended following a disorderly conduct arrest.

A fellow UWGB student claims Anthony Brown, 20, was violent with her during an incident at Brown’s dorm on campus on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A criminal complaint says Brown’s girlfriend in Florida had been in contact with the victim, and expressed concerns about Brown because he had been making threats to “self-harm.”

The victim said she went to Brown’s dorm room to check on him. Brown told her to leave, but she refused.

The complaint states that Brown pinned her against a bedroom wall, but she got away.

The woman said was able to get to the bathroom, but unable to secure the door. She said Brown grabbed her by the hair and dragged her outside of the bathroom.

The victim said Brown sat on her stomach and waist area, placed his hands around her throat, and applied pressure.

Brown stopped and the victim said she left the room and went into the hallway. She said Brown apologized for what happened.

During an interview with police, Brown claimed he “was not in the greatest of moods or a great state of mind,” according to the complaint.

He told police he had told the victim to get out of his room, but she refused to leave. He said he grabbed her by the wrist and tried to pull her out by her feet when she was on his bed.

He said at one point, he threw her on the bed and there was a struggle.

Brown said that while in the bathroom, the victim started pushing and hitting him. He stated that he grabbed her wrists and feet trying to pull her and wrapped his arms around her body attempting to carry her.

Brown denied pulling her hair, choking her, or putting his hands around her throat, according to the criminal complaint.

UWGB released this statement on Brown’s suspension:

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Green Bay Athletics hold all students and student-athletes to high standards and codes of conduct. We take the misconduct of students very seriously. On Saturday, we were made aware of an incident involving Anthony Brown. Following a swift investigation into the incident by athletics department and university personnel, Anthony Brown has been suspended indefinitely from the Green Bay Men’s Basketball team and the University is moving forward with additional administrative action. The well-being of our students is the top priority at UWGB; we will continue to provide support to any student affected by this incident.”

Brown, a sophomore from Florida, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He has a court appearance scheduled for March 6.