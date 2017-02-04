Alcohol and speed could be factors in fatal Sheboygan crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) On Saturday February 4, 2017 the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle accident on Blueberry Lane and Pheasant Valley Road in the Town of Lyndon.

On deputies arrival it was determined there were three male occupants, all in their mid-twenties and early thirties, of the vehicle involved and one of them was trapped under the vehicle. One occupant was transported to Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another was transported via Flight for Life to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. The operator and party that had been trapped died as a result of his injuries at the scene, he was 31 years old. Investigation is ongoing and speed and alcohol are being looked at as potential factors. All parties involved reside in the area.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adell Fire Department, the Cascade Fire Department and First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance, Flight for Life, and the Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office.

Names or any other information will not be released until tomorrow February 5, 2017 after 10am and notification of all family has been made.