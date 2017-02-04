Benefit held for Neenah woman battling cancer

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – Diane Jacobson has traveled to different parts of the US and beyond in her mission to help others.

Now she needs help as her battle with breast cancer has taken an unexpected turn.

Chemo therapy didn’t work for Diane. She decided a different, all-natural treatment was right for her. The search for that treatment took her over the boarder to Tijuana, Mexico.

“Next week doesn’t start without this,” said Nicole Wendler about her mother, “like, literally, Monday we’ll be depositing the money in the bank for her to continue – like, it’s that important.”

A large crowd gathered at C&C Tavern in Neenah for a benefit. They raise money for Diane’s treatment, which isn’t covered by health insurance. That’s why all who showed up mean so much to Wendler. Every item they bid on, the money they donated – every last dollar – pays for Jacobson’s treatment.

“She has helped so many people in so many ways,” said Diane’s sister Carol. “[She’s] always there for her family – her friends.”

Diane has gone on missions to Haiti to help the poor. She’s helped flood victims in Mississippi and New Orleans. The seeds of her goodwill have blossomed into the love her family saw Saturday.

The GoFundMe account set up for Diane has already raised more than $11,000. That doesn’t include the money raised at Saturday’s benefit.

Diane’s family is hoping to raise $30,000 so she can keep receiving treatment in Mexico.