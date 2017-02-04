Cellcom customers, beware of possible scam/hacking text message

Shawano, Wis. (WBAY) – There are reports of Cellcom cell phone customers receiving possible scam/hacking text messages.

Action 2 News received the tip from a customer in Shawano. The text greets the customer introducing themselves as “Mr. Ren Fuyao.” The text goes on to say Fuyao is the CEO of SHANXI COKING GROUP. It goes on talking about the “company” and asks for payments to help out on their endeavors. The text message also brings with it an attachment.

Cellcom could not immediately comment on the possible. A representative over the phone says they are aware of the issue and advise to not open the attachment but also to call your carrier if you get a text like this.

Cellcom plans to release more information on the scam/hacking text message by Monday.

The Shawano Sheriff Department says it has not received any of these reports. On Saturday morning, Deputy Shawn Copsey advised,”Delete it. Don’t open it, and don’t engage in any conversation with them.”

If you have any questions and are a Cellcom customer receiving these text messages, you can call their toll-free number 1-800-236-0055.